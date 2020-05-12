Ellis shared her shimmering debut record Born Again just a few weeks ago. To celebrate the album’s release, Ellis returns with a pensive video accompanying her debut’s title track.

Directed by Justin Singer, the video follows the singer as she begins the journey of a long drive through some canopy-lined backroads. Ellis becomes contemplative on the drive as she frequently looks longingly to the open meadows that she passes.

Ahead of the video’s release, Ellis spoke with Uproxx about her album. The singer said that being raised in a conservative Christian family has influenced her songwriting:

“A huge part of my journey was leaving the church, and it was sort of devastating at the time. It was like a breakup or something. Everything I had ever known crumbled — I’m sure you can relate to that bit. Since then, I’ve just been trying to figure out who I am without it, and that’s been a whole other journey. Luckily, my parents are very open-minded and kind of going through the process alongside me. They like reading a lot and I think they started reading liberal Christian perspectives. We have amazing conversations and I feel really lucky because I know that’s not the case for a lot of people who go through leaving religion. Like you said, it’s not something you ever fully shake. Especially in that intense environment that we grew up in. I’ve seen things I can’t explain. I can’t really rationalize.”

Watch “Pringle Creek” above.

Born Again is out now via Fat Possum. Get it here.