Ellis’ Piano-Heavy ‘March 13’ Is A Somber Reflection In Just Under Two Minutes

Newcomer Ellis (real name Linnea Siggelkow) is quickly becoming one of the best sources of excellent, sparkling indie pop in 2020, with a somber songwriting style that’s balanced out by the inherent peacefulness of her slow, sweet melodies. On “Fall Apart” and “Embarrassing” the first two tracks released off her upcoming full-length debut, Born Again, Ellis, establishes her ability to use imagist details to tell a compelling story, and doubles down on that even more on the third new track, “March 13.” This one is a piano-heavy track just under two minutes that reflects on the significance certain dates can have on our lives.

Based in Ontario, Canada, Ellis was signed to Fat Possum Records off the strength of her 2018 EP The Fuzz, and has already been earning industry co-signs with an upcoming spring tour scheduled with indie sweethearts, Ratboys. Of course, like most live music and large events, the tour has been postponed due to the spread of Coronavirus and public health concern. So instead, we get this third new track off Born Again, which is slated for release next week, April 3, and fans will have to wait a few more weeks or months to hear the songs live. Check out the new song above and look for her debut album next week.