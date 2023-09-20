In June, Faye Webster returned with “But Not Kiss,” which Uproxx selected for its weekly column “Best New Indie Music” because it “captures her knack for unconventional love songs.” Webster did it again with “Lifetime,” her delicate single that dropped on Wednesday, September 20.

Romance is found in simplicity throughout the stripped-back track. “Can’t imagine me / Before you / In a lifetime,” Webster sings softly, repeating the refrain over and over again, subtly illustrating the repetition necessary to sustain a lifelong love. She then delivers another sweet sentiment: “Every minute / You are in it.”

In the accompanying Kyle Ng-directed video, Webster gradually ages. Last week, she posted a sneak-peek photo of herself wearing prosthetic makeup to appear older, about which her longtime friend Lil Yachty commented, “I wanna hug u and let u bake me cookies” as well as “omg u so cute granny faye!!!”

Fans will have an opportunity to see Webster during her Faye Webster: Live In Concert Tour, beginning on October 17 in Washington, DC. The North American leg will last until until November 17, closing at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia. Webster will stage her European/UK leg in May 2024.

Watch Webster’s “Lifetime” video above, and see Webster’s upcoming tour dates below.