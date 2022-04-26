Faye Webster Releases The Intensely Intimate ‘Suite: Jonny’

After putting out the charming LP I Know I’m Funny Haha last year, Faye Webster just announced Car Therapy Sessions, an EP of reimagined songs of hers backed by an orchestra. “I think I had actually even cried listening to the demos,” she said upon the release of “Car Therapy,” the first single. Now she’s unveiled the newer version of “Jonny” off of her beloved 2019 album Atlanta Millionaires Club.

This rendition combines “Jonny,” the swaying, intimate ballad, with “Jonny (Reprise),” a spoken-word moment that takes vulnerability to the next level as she confronts the person the song is about with a candid tone.

“This is the song that sparked the whole concept for this project for me,” Webster said, “It’s also one of the first songs that I ever wrote that I felt was truly honesty and had true transparency, which I think is maybe why so many people relate to it. I wanted to be able to relive this song in a way that felt new at the same time, which is why I really like the direction that Trey took these orchestral arrangements.”

The YouTube comments are full of people crying, so get ready for this tearjerker.

Listen to the song above.

Car Therapy Sessions is out 4/29 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.