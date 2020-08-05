After a fan publicly called FKA Twigs out for using sex workers in her art without giving them credit, the singer has launched a relief fund to benefit sex workers who have been affected by the pandemic. The singer began a GoFundMe account with hopes of raising £30,000 and she’s already half-way to her goal.

In a statement on Instagram, FKA Twigs detailed her own experience with sex work and said she’s now using her platform to spotlight challenges sex workers face every day:

“i was 19 when i learnt my first pole move, i learnt a back hook spin from a stripper when i was working as a hostess in a gentleman’s club. for those of you who don’t know, hostessing is when one person pays another person for their time, anything from a conversation over dinner to sex work, and the club gets a cut of the fee. my lived experience as a very young woman in these environments has not only informed the strong and formidable woman that i am today, but also a lot of my work as a music and visual artist – sometimes even subconsciously. i feel like now is the time for me to step forward, pay respect, and shine a light on the challenges facing sex workers, especially during these uncertain times. sex workers I know and have met have discipline, craft, talent and work ethic – not only do they deserve better long-term, but their income has been wiped out by the lockdown and many are invisible to the financial aid available to others.”

The singer continued that there are many stigmas to overcome surrounding sex work still, but she’s working with a handful of organizations to raise funds. FKA Twigs is partnering with Swarm, a grassroots collective fighting criminalization of sex work, Lysistrata Mutual Care Collective, an online emergency aid fund, and East London Strippers Collective.

Read Twigs’ full statement above and check out her GoFundMe page here.