Here Is Fleet Foxes’ ‘Shore Tour’ Setlist For 2023

Fleet Foxes kicked off their tour in Cleveland last week with a bang. To celebrate this new chapter, the group shared a pair of live recordings on Bandcamp. One was a cover of “Under Control” by The Strokes, performed with The Westerlies and tour openers Uwade at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York last August. The other was a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Hejira” with Daniel Rossen, Greg Pecknold, and The Westerlies at Los Angeles’ The Belasco this past March.

The rest of Fleet Foxes’ concerts are still going on. Though the setlist does have one cover, the performances are mostly packed with songs from their latest album, 2020’s Shore.

Check out their setlist below from their show at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY, according to setlist.fm.

1. “Sun Giant”

2. “Wading in Waist‐high Water” (with Uwade)

3. “Sunblind”

4. “Can I Believe You”

5. “Ragged Wood”

6. “Your Protector”

7. “He Doesn’t Know Why”

8. “Featherweight”

9. “Third of May/Ōdaigahara”

10. “Phoenix” (Big Red Machine cover)

11. “Bedouin Dress”

12. “White Winter Hymnal”

13. “Mearcstapa”

14. “Mykonos”

15. “Silver Dagger” (Robin acoustic solo)

16. “Montezuma”

17. “Cradling Mother, Cradling Woman”

18. “Maestranza”

19. “Blue Ridge Mountains”

20. “Grown Ocean”

21. “Blue Spotted Tail” (Robin acoustic solo)

22. “Oliver James” (Robin acoustic solo)

23. “For a Week or Two” (with Uwade)

24. “Going-to-the-Sun Road” (with Uwade)

25. “Helplessness Blues”