Fleet Foxes are heading back out on the road this summer with a newly-announced US tour. The band will be joined by Uwade as support and My Morning Jacket as a co-headliner on select dates.

“Our shows last summer were by far the best of our career and we can’t wait to do it again in a few months. It’s an honor to bring this music to life with and for everybody and we hope to see you there. With love and gratitude,” lead singer Robin Pecknold shared in a statement.

Fans can continue to expect performances of songs from Fleet Foxes’ 2020 album, Shore.

Presale opens on Wednesday, February 22 at 10am local time. There will be a general on-sale on Friday, February 24 at the same time.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of tour dates. More information is available here.

06/13 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater*

06/14 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe*

06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/17 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory*

06/18 — Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall*

06/20 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

06/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*

06/23 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit*

06/24 — Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery*

06/25 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live*

06/27 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing*

06/28 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore*

06/30 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*

07/01 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre*

07/02 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha*

07/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue*

07/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre*

07/11 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point*

07/12 — LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff*

07/16 — Halifax, NS @ Halifax Jazz Festival

08/18 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^

08/19 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^

08/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^^

08/22 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

08/24 — Portland, OR @ TBA*

*with Uwade

^^ Co-headline with My Morning Jacket