Dublin post-punk outfit Fontaines DC is just about a month away from releasing their anticipated sophomore album, A Hero’s Death. After sharing a couple of singles, the band returned Tuesday to share another preview of the record with “Televised Mind.”

“Televised Mind” follows Fontaines DC’s recent releases “I Don’t Belong” and their upcoming album’s title track, “A Hero’s Death.” In a statement, vocalist Grian Chatten described his inspiration behind their new song:

“This song is about the echo chamber, and how personality gets stripped away by surrounding approval. People’s opinions get reinforced by constant agreement, and we’re robbed of our ability to feel wrong. We’re never really given the education of our own fallibility. People feign these great beliefs in order to appear trendy, as opposed to independently arriving at their own thoughts. We were listening to a lot of The Prodigy and The Brian Jonestown Massacre, specifically their song ‘Open Heart Surgery.’ I was interested in extrapolating those types of chord progressions and capturing this droning, hypnotic feel. That last line repeated over and over [‘What ya call it’] is a buffer expression that people used here in Dublin. It’s sort of like ‘umm’ or ‘well…’ – it’s what people say when they’re distracted.”

Listen to “Televised Mind” above.

A Hero’s Death is out 7/31 via Partisan. Pre-order it here.