Foo Fighters are now just a few days away from releasing their Bee Gees covers collection, Hail Satin. Ahead of then, the band (re-dubbed the Dee Gees for Bee Gees-covering purposes) shared a new video for their rendition of “You Should Be Dancing,” which comes across much like a traditional Foo Fighters performance, save for the colorful disco-inspired lights and the addition of some backing singers.

After covering the song back in February, Dave Grohl said of the experience:

“We’ve been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day, we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, ​’Record a cover song for Jo.’ And while we were having this conversation, somebody said, ‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’ And I was like the last person on Earth… the only person that hadn’t seen it. So I was like, ‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was like, ‘OK, how do you wanna do it?’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’ […] We started recording the instrumental track and then I thought, ​’OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it,’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life. I didn’t realize that my voice could, like… [sings with a high voice]. I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

Watch the “You Should Be Dancing” video above.