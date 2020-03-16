Foo Fighters Have Postponed Their Van Tour In Response To The Coronavirus

In February, Foo Fighters announced they would be embarking on a 25th anniversary “van tour,” revisiting places where they performed during their first ever tour as a band. Like many things nowadays, though, the tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The band made the announcement this morning, writing:

“Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my g*ddamn leg was falling off? Well… playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another… We f*ckin’ love you guys. So let’s do this right and rain check sh*t. The album is done, and it’s f*ckin’ killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear sh*t up like we always do. Promise. Now go wash your hands. Dave.”

Foo Fighters are postponing dates on the upcoming Van Tour 2020. pic.twitter.com/QlFoVE5oOe — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 16, 2020

Three of the shows that were originally set for April have been pushed back to December, while the other two do not yet have rescheduled dates. The performances scheduled for May have not yet been altered, but a press release notes, “Information on the May dates will be forthcoming.”

Find the dates for the van tour, as they stand now, below.

05/10 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

05/12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/14 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

05/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Arena

05/20 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

12/01 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena *

12/03 — Albuquerque, NM @ Santa Ana Star Center *

12/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena *

Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena #

Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena #

* rescheduled date

# rescheduled date not yet announced