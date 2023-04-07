Wednesday, April 5, was 29 years since Kurt Cobain’s death. To honor the anniversary, his daughter Frances Bean Cobain and widow Courtney Love shared posts to mourn the Nirvana leader.

“Life is like a wave crashing upon the shore & death is like the wave returning back to the ocean, back to its most natural state,'” Frances wrote in an Instagram story, according to Rolling Stone. “I forget exactly where I heard this quote but hearing it makes loss seem less scary and more like a return to the collective consciousness of loving awareness. Free from pain or human worry. Death serves a purpose. It is what makes life so precious, in the same way pain is purposeful because we wouldn’t know joy without it.”

“Everyday I aim to have gratitude for everything that surrounds this life including loss,” she continued. “It’s the ultimate teacher. Hold the people you love a little more tightly and a little bit closer for me today.”

Love posted a photograph of the late legend’s hands on Instagram. “It is one of the only images (or sounds/ tastes etc) that makes me miss him deeply,” she wrote in the caption. “But he chanted with me & often, & truly was moved by our Buddhist practice. Thus, I know he’s in an enlightened place, more so, than we hear in mappo are. ‘The arms of a 1000 Buddhas outstretched to greet you’ the gosho says.”