Gang Of Youths Share The Hypnotic ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’

The anticipation is building for Gang of Youths‘ upcoming album, Angel In Realtime. Out next month, singer Dave Le’aupepe has been very forthcoming in talking about how the focal point of his songwriting has been in learning how to move forward with his life following the death of his father. Songs from the Aussie band like “The Man Himself” and “Tend The Garden,” have seen Le’aupepe open himself up to the grieving process and it has made for powerful music to say the least. Now on “In The Wake Of Your Leave,” he takes another step forward.

With backing harmonies from the Auckland Gospel Choir and percussion by drummers from the Cook Islands, “In The Wake Of Your Leave” is the most expansive single from the album yet. Propulsive drums, beautiful strings and Le’aupepe’s forceful delivery showcase the sound of a killer band that’s firing on all cylinders. Le’Aupepe shared a statement on the meaning behind the new track:

“I wanted to reflect on how I became dependent on grief for solace and inspiration. The cycle from numbness to acceptance to yearning plays a role in my approach to grieving my dad’s death. As a result, most of the time, I feel a bit futile as a person.”

Gang of Youths are heading towards a peak in their unique rock and roll from down under, and you can listen to “In The Wake Of Your Love” above. Check out their 2022 tour dates here.

Angel in realtime. is out on 02/25 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

