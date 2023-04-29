A few months ago, an Asake concert held at London’s O2 Brixton Academy resulted in a deadly crowd crush, with two victims and several injured.

Because of the tragic incident, the venue’s license was also suspended by the city’s police, who are now trying to shutter the doors of the venue for good. Closed since December, they have deemed that it “has not been successful in identifying the remedial measures which need to be in place before the Academy can safely re-open.”

Musicians and fans alike are now pushing back, sharing their thoughts on social media and starting petitions to keep the venue’s doors open. The closure has also resulted in many tours having to be postponed or adjusted, given the unforeseen circumstance. Since this morning, one uploaded to Change.org has over 20,000 signatures.

Garbage shared a link to it, writing “Save Brixton Academy” on Twitter.

Others, like Primal Scream’s Simone Marie Butler added, “Brixton Academy is such an important and historic venue for south London and live music. There is a police a station literally opposite, surely with new management / infrastructure + security it can be improved ? instead of just shutting it down?”

Brixton Academy is such an important and historic venue for south london and live music. There is a police a station literally opposite, surely with new management / infrastructure + security it can be improved ? instead of just shutting it down? https://t.co/4vcS6xt8Ba — simone marie (@simonemarie4) April 26, 2023

The next O2 Academy Brixton license meeting is being held on May 15, according to NME.

So many nights of blissful @poguesofficial mayhem.. Brixton Academy is a place of catharsis and joy, it’s a terrible thing that someone should lose their life on a night out but the fault doesn’t lie with the venue#SaveBrixtonAcademy – Sign the Petition https://t.co/e8okHsJhOH — Spider Stacy (@spiderstacy) April 28, 2023

I like many others will be absolutely gutted if Brixton academy never opens its doors again. One of the words most iconic venues. #Brixton pic.twitter.com/ms4HOj51LH — The Magic Mod (@TaylorMod) April 27, 2023

