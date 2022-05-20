With 2018’s breakthrough All That Must Be, British producer George Fitzgerald made incredibly evocative electronic music that bridged the gap between old and new. More-so than on any other track, “Half-Light,” sees FitzGerals bringing along Everything But The Girl’s Tracey Thorn for a track that straddled deep house and IDM, with a foot in dance music classics and a mentality pointed firmly towards the future.

FitzGerald has just announced Stellar Drifting, the follow-up to his brilliant previous album, and it’s armed with an unbelievable sound of the universe. Stay with me now… the producer synthesized sound via a wavetable synth, and “turned telescopic images of the of planets and stars into synthesizer oscillators,” according to a press release. So in a way, we are hearing space on this new record, including the accompanying lead single, “Cold.”

The new album will feature appearances from London Grammar, Panda Bear, and Soak. Meanwhile, Fitzgerald is set to appear at San Francisco’s newly-minted Portola Music Festival in September.

Listen to “Cold” above and check out the Stellar Drifting album art and tracklist below.

1. “Further and Further”

2. “Passed Tense” (ft. Panda Bear)

3. “Rainbows and Dreams” (ft. SOAK)

4. “Cold”

5. “Setting Sun”

6. “Cosmonaut Alley”

7. “Retina Flash”

8. “Betelguese”

9. “The Last Transmission” (ft. London Grammar)

10. “Ultraviolet”

Stellar Drifting comes out on 09/02 via Domino Records. Pre-order it here.