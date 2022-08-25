Girlpool Are Breaking Up

Well, this is a surprise. After releasing their fourth studio album, Forgiveness, earlier this year, it seemed as though Girlpool were entering a new phase of the band. But today, we’ve learned that it’s quite the opposite as the duo of Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad announced that Girlpool is breaking up.

“After 9 years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters,” they said in a statement.

Moreover, the current tour that Girlpool is on will be their last and they have cancelled a good number of tour dates. Check out the band’s full statement below, which includes a list of the tour stops that are being cancelled.