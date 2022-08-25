Girlpool Are Breaking Up

Well, this is a surprise. After releasing their fourth studio album, Forgiveness, earlier this year, it seemed as though Girlpool were entering a new phase of the band. But today, we’ve learned that it’s quite the opposite as the duo of Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad announced that Girlpool is breaking up.
“After 9 years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters,” they said in a statement.
Moreover, the current tour that Girlpool is on will be their last and they have cancelled a good number of tour dates. Check out the band’s full statement below, which includes a list of the tour stops that are being cancelled.
“After 9 years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters. This upcoming tour will be our last one- it will be an ode to the past, a celebration for the future, and something we will pour both of our hearts into completely. We are each other’s biggest fans and always encourage each other to stretch and evolve, whether that means it’s alongside one another or not.
We’ve had to make a tough decision to drop the following dates on our upcoming tour:
09/6 Sacramento, CA
09/13 Minneapolis, MN
09/14 Chicago, IL
09/16 Detroit, MI
09/17 Toronto, ON
09/18 Montreal, QC
09/19 Boston, MA
09/26 Carrboro, NC
09/27 Atlanta, GA
09/29 Houston, TX
09/30 Austin, TX
10/01 Dallas, TX
10/02 Lawrence, KS
10/04 Denver, CO
10/05 Salt Lake City, UT
All purchased tickets for these shows will be refunded at point of purchase. We appreciate your ongoing love and support.”