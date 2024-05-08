Good Looks has some fresh new vibes for the summer. Today (May 8) the Austin quartet has shared “Can You See Me Tonight?,” the latest from their upcoming album, Lived Here For A While.

On the song, lead vocalist Tyler Jordan ruminates over the special connections in his life.

The song’s accompanying video was filmed in Austin at a dive bar called Hole In The Wall, in which, the band delivers a musical performance, as local celebrities Dr. Dan and his wife Doris paint the town red.

“My friend Liz and I met Dan & Doris at the Broken Spoke and have since been creating a documentary on them called ‘Forcefield of Love,'” said the video’s director Riley Engemoen in a statement. “Dr. Dan is known as ‘Austin’s coolest marriage and family therapist.’ Him and Doris are enamored with one another, always color-coordinated in a honeymoon state. They spend most evenings dancing through Austin’s honky tonks and jazz clubs – blissfully and unabashedly forming a quantum energy field of Love – hypnotizing all of those in their orbit.”

You can see the video for “Can You See Me Tonight?” above

Lived Here For A While is out 6/7 via Keeled Scales. Find more information here.