Goose treated fans to a new surprise EP, Autumn Crossing, which features three live rare songs that have been dubbed the “Travelers-Elmeg Suite.”

The release came with a music video directed by Will Thresher, Michael Nuchereno, and Aaron Mannes. Filmed in western New York, the nature shots add to the calming nature. And it even takes viewers to space, just to give off the psychedelic vibes.

Fans will also be able to purchase a limited 12″ vinyl version of the EP, with artwork from Jonathan Lovering etched into it.

“This is a meaningful one for me,” Rick Mitarotonda, the band’s guitarist, shared in a statement. “It’s among a collection of material I wrote in the years prior to Goose forming. This band is interesting to me in that way, it draws from many different times and places, and there’s a particular freedom to that. This one was a special time and place for me personally.”

Starting next week, Goose will be heading out on the road, playing shows across North America and Europe through December. A complete list of dates and more information can be found here.

Check out the video for “Travelers I,” “Travelers II,” and “Elmeg The Wise” above.

Autumn Crossing is out now on streaming platforms. It will be available on vinyl starting early December. Find more information here.