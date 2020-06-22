Australian singer Gordi is gearing up for the release of her sophomore album Our Two Skins, which is due this Friday. Ahead of its debut, the singer opted to give fans one more preview of the record with the track “Extraordinary Life” along with a touching video.

In tandem with the song’s release, Gordi said the track’s inspiration came to her while she was in the shower:

“I was standing in a shower in a hostel in Ghent at 2am towards the end of 2017 and I started humming. I began recording the demo in stairwells across Europe while I was on tour with Asgeir and in most of the demo vocals you can hear distant chatter in Icelandic. For all the turmoil and anguish described in the record, this song just sits in pure joy. I like the idea that the ultimate gesture of love is to make someone feel exceptional; like they deserve an extraordinary life.”

About the video, Gordi said it was filmed at the beginning of the pandemic’s outbreak: “As the pandemic was taking off in March of this year, I flew to Bangkok to shoot a video for ‘Aeroplane Bathroom.’ We decided while we were there that we’d cram in another video so we just shot wherever we went – the grand piano in the lobby of our hotel, on public transport, at the local markets. On our last day there we went to a water theme park and I had to go down the slippery slide nine times. I get really bad motion sickness so I felt like absolute shit at the end of making this.”

Watch “Extraordinary Life” above.

Our Two Skins is out 6/26 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.