Australian songwriter Gordi getting ready for the release of her sophomore album, Our Two Skins, which is due later this June. The singer has previously shared a handful of singles off the record, but now she returns with the playful number “Unready.” Along with sharing the new song and visual, Gordi announces a handful of 2021 Australian tour dates supporting Bon Iver.

The accompanying video was directed by Madeleine Purdy and features a cameo from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Alex Borstein. Compiling slightly absurd and incongruous images, the visual sheds light on the upcoming album’s more lively side. “I asked my friend and collaborator, Madeleine Purdy, to make a video in the middle of a pandemic, and we finally arrived at this idea: vignettes of despair,” Gordi said.

About the song as a whole, Gordi said it’s a departure from the remainder of Our Two Skins:

“For me it sits quite separately to the rest of the record – it’s the only song whose lyrics predate the period of my life described by the rest of the songs on Our Two Skins. When it came time to record the song we tracked every guitar we could find for the big strum sound in the chorus. Singing it proved a challenge because it sits a little higher than my comfortable register. We had tried to do the vocal takes in the cottage but it wasn’t working so one night we ventured over to my parent’s house for a change of scene. Chris asked me (as a joke) if we had any strobe lights in the house to set the mood. We always joke that you could request any object from my Mum and she’d have it to you in minutes from some treasure trove of stuff in the house. Surely enough, we found a strobe light in the wardrobe of my brother’s childhood bedroom. We turned the lights off and hit the strobe, setting the perfect conditions to finally execute the vocal take for ‘Unready’.”

Watch the “Unready” video above and below, find Gordi’s Australian tour dates supporting Bon Iver.

03/27/2021 — Adelaide, Australia @ AEC Arena

03/29/2021 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver

04/01/2021 — Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage

04/05/2021 — Sydney, Australia @ ICC

04/06/2021 — Sydney, Australia @ ICC

Our Two Skins is out 6/26 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.