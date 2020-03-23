Australian singer/songwriter Gordi signaled a new era to follow-up her 2017 debut Reservoir with the poignant track “Sandwiches.” Now, Gordi has further teased her sophomore record with the reflective single “Aeroplane Bathroom.”

Arriving as the album opener on her upcoming record Our Two Skins, “Aeroplane Bathroom” is a lilting number about self-discovery and regret. Accompanied by a solemn piano, Gordi’s resounding and soaring vocals narrate an all-too-familiar feeling of finding oneself trapped with nowhere to go. “‘Cause I can’t get my sh*t together / In this aeroplane bathroom / I’m wondering why I haven’t seen myself before / In naked lights and sleepless nights,” Gordi sings.

In a statement, Gordi explained the experience that caused her to draft the heart-wrenching single:

“I had that sensation of being trapped so I climbed over the other passengers and tried to escape to the bathroom. The fluorescent lights in those spaces are most unforgiving. A terrible mirror. This song is about feeling isolated. It comes at a very strange time now given we’re all locking ourselves in our homes, ‘socially isolating’ from our normal functional lives. There is no more dehumanising experience than to be cut off from everything you know. It can plunge you into total despair.”

Directed by Kasimir Burgess the visual positions Gordi soul-searching amid the ruins of an airplane. Burgess said the filming process was dangerous: “After becoming lost in a google image search labyrinth, I stumbled across a place I could barely believe existed,” Burgess said in a statement. “Filming in a majestic aeroplane graveyard in Thailand with Gordi was a challenging and somewhat dangerous adventure of epic proportions. I still can’t quite believe everyone had the vision to jump on board and make this clip fly.”

Watch “Aeroplane Bathroom” above. Below, find the Our Two Skins cover art and tracklist, as well as Gordi’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Aeroplane Bathroom”

2. “Unready”

3. “Sandwiches”

4. “Volcanic”

5. “Radiator”

6. “Extraordinary Life”

7. “Hate The World”

8. “Look Like You”

9. “Limits”

10. “Free Association”

11. “Sandwiches – aO2Sk Mix”