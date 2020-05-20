For the decades-long history of Gorillaz, Damon Albarn and the character he voices, 2-D, have not really co-existed. More recently, though, the two have started to become their own separate entities in the Gorillaz universe. In the recent “Momentary Bliss” video, for example, the pair appears in the same room while recording the track. Now the pair have taken this even further during a new Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance of “Aries.”

As Kimmel noted while introducing the performance, this is the first time Albarn has ever performed a duet with one of the animated Gorillaz members. The two appeared separately, as though they were doing a socially distanced performance over Zoom, and they sang the song together.

Lyrically, the song is thematically appropriate for these quarantine times: “I’m standing on a beach in the distance / And even though you’re far away, can you see my red light? / It’s waiting to turn green / ‘Cause I feel so isolated without you / I can’t play a happy tune on my own, so stay by my side / High or low tide.”

Watch Gorillaz perform “Aries” on Kimmel above.

