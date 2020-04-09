Gorillaz have so far released a couple of singles as part of their Song Machine series, and now the group is back with another one. The latest track is “Aries,” which features clear influence from its featured artists, Georgia and Peter Hook, the co-founder of Joy Division and New Order.

The band’s virtual member Noodle said of the track, “Highly impatient and competitive, many Aries have the fighting spirit of your mythological ruler.”

This is the first new track from the group since they announced last month that the coronavirus pandemic won’t impact Song Machine. The band’s Murdoc said at the time, “Even though large tracts of mankind grind to a halt in the face of this formidable foe, we shall not flag or fail. We shall go on to the end. And even if a large part of the planet becomes completely bored out of their melons, we will not surrender. We will carry on the struggle. Until the day we can go outside again with open arms, high five, group hug, fist bump, and maybe even French kiss. Until then. We’ve got this, and more importantly the machine remains ON!”

Watch the “Aries” video above.

