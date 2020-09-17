One of the challenges of livestream concerts is that part of the appeal of traditional concerts is being in the room. Sharing the physical space with the artist and other fans all enjoying an exciting communal experience is a paramount part of the experience. That actually kind of makes Gorillaz the perfect group to thrive in this medium, since they (meaning 2-D, Murdoc, Noodle, and Russel) don’t exist in physical real-life space. Now, finally, they’re doing it: Gorillaz (joined by Damon Albarn) have announced a trio of livestream concerts, “Song Machine Live.” The performances will be their first shows in two years.

There will be three broadcasts between December 12 and 13: One targeted towards viewers in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; one for North and South America; and one for the UK, Europe, and Africa. Tickets for each show (which are on sale now) cost $15, or $30 for access to all three livestreams, or $40 for a four-pack of tickets that comes with a “virtual party pack including digital backgrounds, screensaver, a custom countdown to the show and a pre-show playlist.”

It hasn’t been announce what guests will be joining the broadcast (if any), but the group has a large pool to draw from. Featuring on Song Machine songs are St. Vincent, Schoolboy Q, Elton John, Beck, Robert Smith, and many others.

