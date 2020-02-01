After a year of keeping quiet, Gorillaz are starting 2020 with a new project. Recently the band announced they’re creating a series titled “Song Machine.” The project isn’t structured like a proper album; rather it’s a collection of singles turned out after inviting various musicians into the studio to record with the band. Their first-released track — a joint project with Slowthai and Slaves called “Momentary Bliss” — arrived Thursday.

While the band already has their first “Song Machine” project out into the world, Gorillaz’s guitarist Noodle teased an upcoming collaboration. The guitarist shared an image of the virtual band members placed within the artwork from Tame Impala‘s 2015 record Currents. The post may point to the next single from “Song Machine,” especially seeing as Kevin Parker recently revealed he hopes to write songs for other people.

Gorillaz member 2D explained the “Song Machine” series ahead of “Momentary Bliss,” saying the project departs from their usual style of songwriting.

Drummer Russel also added, “Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mold ‘cos the mold got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop. We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next. Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…”