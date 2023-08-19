Grateful Dead And Rhino Will Honor The 50th Anniversary Of ‘Wake Of The Flood’ With A Deluxe Version

In celebration of Grateful Dead‘s 50th anniversary of their Wake Of The Flood album, they have made the never-before-heard session tapes available for fans to listen through their The Angel’s Share series.

Wake Of The Flood: The Angel’s Share features different takes of songs like “Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo,” “Stella Blue,” “I Am The Rain,” “Pistol Shot,” “Row Jimmy,” and more.

The Wake Of The Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will arrive next month, filled with “unreleased demos and live recordings,” according to a press release.

A few weeks after the physical and digital editions of the deluxe version arrive, it will also be streamed as a YouTube Live Exclusive Event, marking exactly the 50th anniversary of the original record. Additionally, this livestream will be synced to the “original tape box,” allowing fans a unique experience.

Over the next few weeks, Deadheads will be able to continue to hear about this album during the Good Ol’ Grateful Deadcast‘s eighth season. The podcast will be doing a track-by-track discussion of the record starting next week — and promises for special guests.

Check out The Angel’s Share of the album here.

Wake Of The Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is out 9/29 via Rhino. Find more information here.