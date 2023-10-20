Next year is the 30th anniversary of Dookie, Green Day‘s landmark album that has sold over 20 million copies worldwide. It’s not very punk to hand in the assignment before it’s due, but the band got the anniversary festivities started early last night by playing the album in full at a surprise concert in Las Vegas.

Green Day took the stage at the Fremont Country Club to “Soul Bossa Nova,” a.k.a. the Austin Powers theme song, then ripped through Dookie, from opener “Burnout” to hidden track “All By Myself.” The trio also played a handful of deep cuts, including “Warning” (first time since 2001), and fan favorites, like “Letterbomb” and “Stuart And The Ave.”

“It’s not quite the anniversary,” singer Billie Joe Armstrong said, according to Rolling Stone. “The record came out in February 1994, so in October of 1993 we were just scared sh*tless.”

Green Day also teased a 2024 stadium tour with the Smashing Pumpkins (who recently celebrated a milestone of their own with the 30th anniversary of Siamese Dream), Rancid, and the Linda Lindas. No dates were announced, but flyers were handed out at the show.

OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDDD GREEN DAY AND SMASHING PUMPKINS LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/rAmKin7u7B — 🍂 (@letterbombs) October 20, 2023

Green Day is in Las Vegas to headline the punk- and emo-leaning When We Were Young festival on Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22. Other bands on the bill include Blink-182, 5 Seconds Of Summer, and the Offspring.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.