Today (October 24), Green Day announced that they have a new album titled Saviors on the way. In spirit, they also shared the first single, “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” which had been teased on social media last night and played during their recent concerts.

The release includes a spooky music video, just in time for Halloween. The band keeps rocking on in the middle of a zombie invasion, and the B&W style adds to the eerie, chaotic energy. However, at the end, some zombie hunters try to fight back.

“Saviors is an invitation into Green Day’s brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture, and legacy of the last 30 plus years,” the band shared on Instagram. “It’s raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record.”

They then go on to share a list of things that the album will be about: “Power pop, punk, rock, indie triumph. disease, war, inequality, influencers, yoga retreats, alt-right, dating apps, masks, MENTAL HEALTH, climate change, oligarchs, social media division, free weed, fentanyl, fragility.”

Check out Green Day’s “The American Dream Is Killing Me” above.

Saviors is out 1/19/2024 via Reprise Records. Find more information here.

Green Day is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.