Green Day has already made some headlines this year, following their New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance. The band is also just a few weeks from dropping their new album, Saviors.

“Saviors is an invitation into Green Day’s brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture, and legacy of the last 30 plus years,” the band previously shared on Instagram. “It’s raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record.”

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming release.