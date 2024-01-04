Green Day has already made some headlines this year, following their New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance. The band is also just a few weeks from dropping their new album, Saviors.
“Saviors is an invitation into Green Day’s brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture, and legacy of the last 30 plus years,” the band previously shared on Instagram. “It’s raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record.”
Here’s everything to know about the upcoming release.
Green Day’s Saviors Release Date
Green Day’s Saviors is out 1/19/2024 via Reprise Records. Find more information here.
Green Day’s Saviors Tracklist
SIDE A
1. “The American Dream Is Killing Me”
2. “Look Ma, No Brains!”
3. “Bobby Sox”
4. “One Eyed Bastard”
5. “Dilemma”
6. “1981”
7. “Goodnight Adeline”
SIDE B
8. “Coma City”
9. “Corvette Summer”
10. “Suzie Chapstick”
11. “Strange Days Are Here To Stay”
12. “Living In The ’20s”
13. “Father To A Son”
14. “Saviors”
15. “Fancy Sauce”
Green Day’s Saviors Features
There are no announced features on Green Day’s upcoming album at the moment.
Green Day’s Saviors Album Artwork
Check out the Saviors cover artwork below.
Green Day’s Saviors Singles
Green Day put out three singles so far, including “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” “Look Ma, No Brains!,” and “Dilemma.”
Green Day 2024 Tour Dates
View Green Day’s tour dates below.
05/30/2024 — Monte do Gozo, ES @ O Son do Camino
06/01/2024 — Madrid, ES @ Road to Rio Babel
06/05/2024 — Lyon Decines, FR @ LDLC Arena *
06/07/2024 — Nurnberg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/08/2024 — Nurburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring
06/10/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne (with Donots)
06/11/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld (with Donots)
06/15/2024 — Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festiva
06/16/2024 — Milan, IT @ I Days – Hippodrome La Maura
06/18/2024 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena – with The Interrupters
06/19/2024 — Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome #
06/21/2024 — Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford !
06/23/2024 — Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
06/25/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park !
06/27/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park !
06/29/2024 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !
07/29/2024 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park $
08/01/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre $
08/03/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08/05/2024 — New York, NY @ Citi Field $
08/07/2024 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park $
08/09/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park $
08/10/2024 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium $
08/13/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field $
08/15/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^
08/17/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field $
08/20/2024 — Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre ^
08/22/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark $
08/24/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field $
08/26/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^
08/28/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park $
08/30/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park $
09/01/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park $
09/04/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park $
09/07/2024 — Denver, CO @ Coors Field $
09/10/2024 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^
09/11/2024 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field $
09/14/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium $
09/18/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field $
09/20/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park $
09/23/2024 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park $
09/25/2024 — Portland, OR @ Providence Park $
09/28/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $
* with The Interrupters
# with The Hives and The Interrupters
! with Nothing But Thieves and Maid of Ace
$ with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas
^ with Rancid and The Linda Lindas only
