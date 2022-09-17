Grimes Met Gala 2021
Grimes Says Her Album Is Done And Ponders How She Will Release It

Grimes can an entertaining Twitter follow for many reasons, but she’s equally talented at putting out compelling music. With a year since her last album, it appears she has something coming soon, but she’s not sure how to release it.

In a tweet from Saturday, she wrote, “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I. perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time. I have 20 songs so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist.”

Grimes’s sole 2022 release came in January with “Shinigami Eyes,” though she has appeared on features such as “Last Day,” from Ic3peak’s Kiss Of Death, and “No Man’s Land,” from Bella Poarch’s Dolls EP. Grimes shared the rave edition of Miss Anthropocene in 2021, with its deluxe version originally released in 2020.

Recently the Canadian musician made headlines for saying the “World is 4000 years old. Dinosaurs were planted by god to confuse us.” Writer Miles Klee replied with a funny Guy Fieri meme showing his head engulfed by clouds above an ocean. Despite the antics, though she may really believe this, her confirmation that her album is done might be enough to overlook the ridiculous statement.

Check out Grimes’s tweet saying her album is done above.

