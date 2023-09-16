Guns N’ Roses are continuing to tour North America, with another show being held tonight (September 15) in Hollywood, Florida. They will then continue through November, ending in Mexico City.

While there were already quite a lot of stops along the way, the rock band is adding a few more dates and chances for fans to catch them. The new shows are in Edmonton, Canada on October 19; Nampa, Idaho on October 22; Salt Lake City, Utah on October 24; and Denver, Colorado on October 27.

Guns N’ Roses Nightrain fan club members can purchase tickets on September 18. Live Nation will be holding a pre-sale for these new dates on Tuesday, September 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Finally, the general sale will then open up the following day. More information can be found here.

Continue scrolling for the remaining Guns N’ Roses North American tour dates, including the new ones.

09/15 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/20 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

09/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

09/26 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/28 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

10/01 — San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

10/16 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

10/19 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/22 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Arena

10/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/05 — Toluca, MX @ Hell And Heaven Festival