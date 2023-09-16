Guns N’ Roses are continuing to tour North America, with another show being held tonight (September 15) in Hollywood, Florida. They will then continue through November, ending in Mexico City.
While there were already quite a lot of stops along the way, the rock band is adding a few more dates and chances for fans to catch them. The new shows are in Edmonton, Canada on October 19; Nampa, Idaho on October 22; Salt Lake City, Utah on October 24; and Denver, Colorado on October 27.
Guns N’ Roses Nightrain fan club members can purchase tickets on September 18. Live Nation will be holding a pre-sale for these new dates on Tuesday, September 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Finally, the general sale will then open up the following day. More information can be found here.
Continue scrolling for the remaining Guns N’ Roses North American tour dates, including the new ones.
09/15 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/20 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
09/23 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
09/26 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
09/28 — Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
10/01 — San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
10/16 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
10/19 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/22 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Arena
10/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/05 — Toluca, MX @ Hell And Heaven Festival