The Best Vinyl Releases Of November 2022

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each November brings a slew of new vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of November below.

The xx — Coexist (10th Anniversary Edition) As the world waits for new music from The xx, one of their best projects, Coexist, turns a decade old. So, Jamie xx, Oliver Sim, and Romy have dropped a deluxe anniversary edition of the album, which is pressed on striking “crystal clear” vinyl. The band said of it, “That’s the special thing of having records, is that they are a concrete diary, a moment in our friendship. The fact that it’s been ten years, reflecting on that time passing and the music belonging to other people in those ten years — Coexist means something to us, but the connections that people have to those songs now. Fleeting moments of people saying they got married walking down the aisle to ‘Angels,’ it’s very surreal and special to be part of those people’s lives.” Get it here. Stranger Things 4: Soundtrack From The Netflix Series Between Kate Bush and Metallica, music played a major role in the fourth season of Netflix’s unstoppable hit Stranger Things. The soundtrack was memorable beyond that, too, which makes this 2-LP vinyl release a terrific compilation. You can get the version you want, too, as different retailers are carrying different exclusive variations. Get it here.

Human League — The Virgin Years The Human League’s time of Virgin Records was a massive success, most notably thanks to Dare, a top-3 album in the US. That and a handful of other releases from the Virgin era are included in a new box set and each one is pressed on colored vinyl chosen by the band: Dare is on turquoise vinyl, Fascination is on transparent lime vinyl, Hysteria is on yellow vinyl, Crash is on transparent red vinyl, and Romantic? is on crystal clear vinyl. Get it here. Townes Van Zandt — At My Window (35th Anniversary Edition, RSD Black Friday 2022) Townes Van Zandt kept largely quiet in the ’80s save for the one album he released during the decade, At My Window. This 35th-anniversary pressing features newly remastered audio pressed on sky blue vinyl and if you want it, it’s limited to just 6,000 copies, so act quickly. Get it here.

Dolly Parton — Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection It’s tough to condense Dolly Parton’s storied career down to just a standard-length compilation album, but that’s just what Parton has done with Diamonds & Rhinestones. The collection features songs from between 1971 and 2020, and while there’s a standard black edition that’s always a timeless look, the pink glitter vinyl pressing is particularly lovely. Get it here. Alice Coltrane — Ptah, The El Daoud (Reissue) Verve Records and UMe are teaming with vinyl kings Third Man Records to relaunch the “Verve By Request” vinyl reissue series and they’re starting with Alice Coltrane’s Ptah, The El Daoud. One of the first albums Coltrane released following the death of husband and collaborator John Coltrane, it features contributions from jazz icons Pharoah Sanders and Joe Henderson. Get it here.

Beach Boys — Sail On Sailor – 1972 1972 was a transformative time for the Beach Boys, an era they chronicle on their new box set that features 1972’s Carl And The Passions — “So Tough” and 1973’s Holland. There’s a lot for fans to sink their teeth into here, including unreleased outtakes, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks, and a cappella versions. Get it here. Guns N’ Roses — Use Your Illusion I & II (Box Set) In 1991, back in the day when surprises releases weren’t as common as they are now, Guns N’ Roses shocked the world by dropping two new albums, Use Your Illusion I and II. Now, the albums have been remastered for a fresh reissue across multiple formats. In particular, there’s a ton going on with the 7-LP box set, which features a total of 97 songs (63 of which are previously unreleased), along with a 100-page book and other archival documents and collectibles. Get it here.

Kiss — Creatures Of The Night (40th Anniversary 3LP Deluxe Edition) Creatures Of The Night was an end of an era for Kiss, as it was their last album to feature them in their signature makeup (until 1998’s Psycho Circus). It also turns 40 years old in 2022 and the new 3-LP reissue features 16 studio rarities as well as live performances from the Creatures ‘82/’83 Tour. Get it here. Krill — Alam No Hris (10-Year Anniversary Reissue) Krill carved out a space for themselves in the Northeast DIY community ten years ago with their debut album, Alam No Hris. Now, Sipsman has teamed with Sren Records (the band’s fake label) to put this classic “krillwave” LP onto vinyl for the first time. Get it here.