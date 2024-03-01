Last November, Guy Fieri announced the Flavortown Music Festival, which was set to hit Columbus, Ohio on June 1 and 2 this year. It turns out you’ll have to go somewhere else for your flavor this summer, though, as Fieri’s fest has now been canceled.

As Columbus’ NBC4 reports, a spokesperson told them in a statement, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest, initially planned for June 1-2 in Columbus, Oh, has been canceled. Thank you to all our Flavortown Fest fans for understanding and your support along this journey.”

The fest was set to be headlined by Greta Van Fleet and Kane Brown, and also feature Bret Michaels, LOCASH, and Niko Moon, as well as a bunch of food options from the Columbus area and beyond. Passes had already went on sale, but organizers will issue full refunds.

When the fest was initially revealed, Fieri said, “I was actually born in Columbus, Ohio, so one might say it’s pretty much the birthplace of Flavortown. But in 2024, we’re making it official with the launch of Flavortown Fest, two full days of awesome music, the best chefs, real deal food from around the nation and a whole lotta fun that you’re gonna have to see to believe.”