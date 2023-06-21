Greta Van Fleet‘s Josh Kiszka has shared a special message in honor of Pride Month. In an Instagram post last night, the Nashville resident noted that LGBTQ+ issues are “especially close to [his] heart.” Kiszka also came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, noting that he’s “been in a loving, same-sex relationship with [his] partner for the past 8 years.”

“Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly,” said Kiszka.

Elsewhere in the post, Kiszka listed some organizations of importance to him, and encouraged fans to support foundations like ACLU, Nashville Pride, and Human Rights Campaign.

You can see the full post below.