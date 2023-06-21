Greta Van Fleet‘s Josh Kiszka has shared a special message in honor of Pride Month. In an Instagram post last night, the Nashville resident noted that LGBTQ+ issues are “especially close to [his] heart.” Kiszka also came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, noting that he’s “been in a loving, same-sex relationship with [his] partner for the past 8 years.”
“Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly,” said Kiszka.
Elsewhere in the post, Kiszka listed some organizations of importance to him, and encouraged fans to support foundations like ACLU, Nashville Pride, and Human Rights Campaign.
You can see the full post below.
“Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.
These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years. Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly.
Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world. In response to the exceptional support from my last post, I wanted to share how we can all continue to advocate for this valiant cause. Here are some organizations doing great work:
@hrc_nash
@inclusiontn
@oasiscenternashville
@aclu_tennessee
@nashvillepridefestival
@humanrightscampaign
@trevorproject
@aclu_nationwide
The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation.
The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper.”