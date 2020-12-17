In the word’s of Haim’s new song, 2020 has been a “hellish” year. But even with the most unexpected events (Grimes and Elon Musk naming their baby X Æ A-12, anyone?), it’s still important to remember that there were some things to celebrate, especially for Haim. The sister trio released their album Women In Music Pt. III, were nominated for a Grammy, and also collaborated with Taylor Swift for a surprise song.

Now reflecting on the past year, Haim have shared their holiday parody song “Christmas Unwrapping 2020.” Set to the tune of The Waitresses’ 1981 classic “Christmas Wrapping,” Haim wrote that they hope their first-ever Christmas song “helps you get through the holiday season.”

HAPPY HANUKKAH!! presenting our FIRST EVER holiday song: Christmas Wrapping 2020 (All I Want for Christmas is a Vaccine) 🔯🎄We hope this song helps you get through the holiday season.https://t.co/PPHTNauI1j pic.twitter.com/GvGrU3wnfO — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 17, 2020

Haim’s holiday jingle documents just a handful of the wild events, good and bad, that have occurred this year. “It’s Hanukkah during covid-19 / What the hell does anything mean? / I stay awake, way too late / Because Neo-Nazis made ‘pizzagate,'” they sing in a verse. In one of the last lines of the song, Haim pay tribute to some positive things that happened this year. “2020 has been full of lies / But even its most hellish months have offered sweet surprises: / Bye, bye Trump, we save Forest Gump, Zendaya got her trophy,” they harmonize.

Watch the video alongside Haim’s “Christmas Wrapping 2020” single above.