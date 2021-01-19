Hand Habits Gets To The Bottom Of It In The ‘4th Of July’ Video

Hand Habits (aka Meg Duffy) had one of 2019’s most beloved releases with the album Placeholder, and now they’re back with more. An EP, Dirt EP, is on the way, and today, Duffy has shared a video for the climactic folk-rocker “4th Of July.”

Duffy says of the track and video:

“‘4th Of July’ feels like trying again, rolling around in the wreckage of the past and finding new ways out of the maze of memory. For the video, I went to V and Adam and said I wanted to ‘just dig a hole’ and they turned that idea into a cinematic version of what it looks like to try and get to the bottom of a feeling.

Following the video’s premiere, Duffy shared some feedback they got from a relative: “my aunt said she doesn’t get the dirt and why did i dig a hole.”

my aunt said she doesn’t get the dirt and why did i dig a hole — hand habits (@hand_habits) January 19, 2021

Press materials note the EP explores “themes of growth and finding ways to let go of the parts of their past that no longer serve them” and that it “illuminates Duffy’s attempts to evolve beyond the confines of their past.”

Watch the “4th Of July” video above and check out the Dirt EP art and tracklist below.

1. “4th Of July”

2. “I Believe In You”

3. “What’s The Use (Katie Dey Remix)” [digital-only bonus track]

Dirt EP is out 2/19 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.