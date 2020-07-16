Joining the long list of artists who have resorted to livestreams in order to entertain their fans in the midst of this quarantine, Angel Olsen and Hand Habits took to the Masonic Temple in Asheville, North Carolina for a livestream performance. The sets served as the second installation in Angel Olsen’s Cosmic Stream livestream series, one that she started last month as a way to raise donations for the YMCA Ashville. Bringing Hand Habits along for the latest performance, the two decided to honor Tom Petty and cover one of his classic songs.

Taking the stage together at the Masonic Temple, Olsen and Hand Habits delivered a heavenly cover of Tom Petty’s “Walls.” The track comes from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 1996 album, Songs and Music from the Motion Picture ‘She’s the One’, a companion to the Edward Burns film. Supported by a calming backdrop, which set the mood for the performance, Olsen and Hand Habits beautifully delivered the song as Hand Habits’ accentuated the song with a gentle acoustic guitar.

The livestream performance comes shortly after both Olsen and Hand Habits recently shared new content with fans. Last month Olson tapped Mark Ronson for a pulsing remix of her “New Love Cassette” track while Hand Habits joined Christian Lee Hutson, Phoebe Bridgers, and Conor Oberst for Hutson’s “Get The Old Band Back Together” video.

Watch the performance in the video above.