Paramore has long been vocal about their musical influences. Throughout their recent tour, they’ve performed covers of some of their biggest inspirations. During a show in Houston this past Tuesday (June 11), the group paid homage to a Houston hometown hero — the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé.

Between performances of a capella versions of their songs “Liar” and “Crystal Clear,” the band’s lead vocalist Hayley Williams performed Beyoncé’s “I Miss You,” a fan favorite deep cut from her 2011 album, 4.

not paramore singing i miss you by beyoncé at their show tonight, oh this is beyond ICONIC😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/B762n4qiq0 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) July 12, 2023

Williams continued the a capella pattern as she performed the song, allowing her impeccable vocals to shine through. Covering a Beyoncé song is no easy task, but Williams delivered on pure, raw emotion.

Over the years, Williams has sung praises to Bey’s artistry, work ethic, and mystique. Back in 2014, as she accepted the award for Trailblazer Of The Year at Billboard‘s Women In Music Awards, Williams admitted she was nervous about being in such close proximity to Beyoncé.

“Thank you for having me,” she said. “I wrote [my speech] down because I was afraid I would make eye contact with Beyoncé and forget everything.”

You can see a clip of the performance of “I Miss You” above.

Paramore is a Warner Music Group. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.