Just after the release of her debut solo album Petal For Armor, Hayley Williams was stuck in quarantine and unable to play any of her new songs live. To suffice, Williams began periodically sharing acoustic covers of songs to social media, some of which landed on her Petal For Armor: Self-Serenades EP. Now, following the release of yet another solo album, Williams continues her Self-Serenades sessions.

While Williams has played renditions of songs by Björk, Radiohead, and Massive Attack in the past, the singer threw it back to the late ’90s for her latest cover. This time, she took on Failure’s track “The Nurse Who Loved Me,” which originally arrived on their 1996 effort Fantastic Planet. “the sun is out, the laundry is drying so… one of my favorite songs of all time on one of my favorite albums of ever,” she wrote alongside the cover.

Williams chose to keep things casual with her “The Nurse Who Loved Me” cover. She was accompanied by just her acoustic guitar, turning the crashing, muddy track into a lighter anthem. Her version is also slightly abbreviated, clocking in at under two minutes while the original one is well over four.

Watch Williams cover Failure’s “The Nurse Who Loved Me” above.

Flowers For Vases / Descansos is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

