Hinds announced their forthcoming record, The Prettiest Curse, will arrive shortly as a follow up to the 2018 effort I Don’t Run. Hinds have given fans a taste of their energetic music with the recent singles “Good Times Bad” and “Riding Solo.” Now, Hinds showcases their range of songwriting with the lovelorn track “Come Back And Love Me.”

Gentle guitar picking opens the song before a cascade of melodies arrives shortly thereafter. As a Madrid native, vocalist Carlotta Cosials moves between singing in Spanish and English as the rhythm ebbs and flows, emphasizing the emotion hidden within her lyrics.

Cosials explained the song’s inspiration in a statement, saying they used Spanish guitars to craft the smooth rhythms:

“‘Come Back And Love Me’ is the most romantic song we’ve ever done. the bossa-nova vibes Amber and Ade created are the perfect rhythm section you could imagine for a song like this one. plus we went full-spaniards here. actually there are two spanish guitars, one of them is a super-small-super-cheap one that i have in madrid and was also recorded in madrid in our friends’ studio, it is actually the demo take that we didn’t wanna change! So we kept it for the song you can listen to now, it was also nice to think that a little part of the song was recorded home. the other spanish guitar is from new york but our manager don’t let me say whose was it, but it’s incredible lol and then finally there’s so many new sounds in this song cause we wanted it to be an explosion of sensations, but in an environment of joy in the end. anyway, we had real doubts about which song of the album should be the next single and when we told our team we wanted this one they all freaked out ’cause nobody chooses ballads for a single. then i thought that we never really followed any industry rule so i think we will be okay. please come back and love me, yeah ?”

Listen to “Come Back And Love Me” above.

The Prettiest Curse is out 04/03 via Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.