Hopscotch Music Festival has unveiled their new lineup ahead of their annual September 7 to 9 run in Raleigh, North Carolina. And fans have a lot to look forward to!

Pavement, Japanese Breakfast, Denzel Curry, King Krule, Margo Price, and Dinosaur Jr. are among the top-billed acts that are set to perform this year.

Other acts on the lineup include Soccer Mommy, Sunny Day Real Estate, Alvvays, Digable Planets, Sarah Sherman of SNL, American Football, Mild High Club, and many more. Throughout the festival’s run for over a decade, they have truly delivered in terms of getting a wide-range of acts and some fun higher-profile additions.

The fest is currently offering two passed options for all three days: GA and VIP. General admission starts at $129 and includes access to any late-night sets held around Raleigh. Meanwhile, VIP costs $375 and includes late-night priority access, pre-show parties, a VIP lounge access, and a special “swag bag,” according to their official website.

Additionally, as the stages are all-ages, kids that are 12 and under can attend for free. Age restrictions of 18 and 21+ will be in place for the night shows around the city, though.

Tickets for Hopscotch are on sale now. More information can be found here.