Hopscotch Music Festival has announced its 2021 lineup. Taking place over the weekend of September 9 to 11, the Downtown Raleigh fest’s headliners include Animal Collective, Flying Lotus, Dr. Dog (an appearance that’s part of the Philly mainstays’ farewell tour), Parquet Courts, Archers Of Loaf, Caroline Polachek, and more.

Additional performers include Hippo Campus, Shannon And The Clams, Heledo Negro, Makaya McCraven, Lido Pimienta, Colin Stetson, Sarah Shook And The Disarmers, The Dead Tongues, Bowerbirds, Dougie Poole, Body Meat, Wednesday, Garcia Peoples, Hubert Lenior, Libby Rodenbough, Hannah Jadagu, Tatois Conselors, Sonny Miles, Kate Rudy, Lesthegenius, Sluice, and Magic Tuber String Band. Have a look at the full lineup below.

🗣 The time has finally come. We are pleased to announce the #hopscotch2021 lineup! September 9-11 in Downtown Raleigh. 🎉 Wristbands are on sale now: https://t.co/B056Qmee1G pic.twitter.com/7WzI8Ymjqb — Hopscotch Music Fest (@hopscotchfest) July 23, 2021

To accommodate COVID-19 protocols, Hopscotch’s website says that it will introduce a new layout “with programming across two main stages in Downtown Raleigh, one at Raleigh’s City Plaza and one at the newly redesigned Moore Square.” Additionally, the outdoor shows will only be filled to 75 percent capacity.

“Many of the venues will still present day shows across Raleigh (and hopefully some late night shows) so the vibe and spirit of the festival will be there across our three days in September,” the website says.

Finally, the festival poster bills “90+ local vendors and more to be announced.”

Learn more about the festival and tickets here.