Here Are The Hopscotch Festival Set Times For 2023

Raleigh, North Carolina’s annual three-day Hopscotch Music Festival returns this week with acts like King Krule, Pavement, Margo Price, Denzel Curry, Dinosaur Jr., and Japanese Breakfast playing on the main outdoor stages and shows Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at seven other venues around the downtown area. You can find the set times for the main stages below.

The lineup runs the gamut from folk and rock to EDM and hip-hop (and everything in between), kicking off Thursday at 3:30 pm. The two main stages are located at City Plaza and Moore Square, one of Raleigh’s two surviving original parks. Meanwhile, shows at Kings, Lincoln Theater, Nash Hall, Neptunes, The Pour House (best bar name ever), Slims, Transfer Co., and Wicked Witch begin at either 9 or 9:30 pm each night so festival-goers can keep the party going after enjoying the main stage acts.

Thursday, September 7

Moore Square

5:00pm — Sam Evian
6:30pm — Mild High Club
8:30pm — King Krule

City Plaza

4:20pm — Truth Club
5:45pm — Palm
7:30pm — Alvvays
9:20pm — Pavement

Friday, September 8

Moore Square

3:45pm — Sunny War
5:00pm — Neon Union
6:30pm — Cut Worms
8:30pm — Margo Price

City Plaza

4:30pm — Pat Junior
5:45pm — TiaCorine
7:15pm — Digable Planets
9:15pm — Denzel Curry

Saturday, September 9

Moore Square

2:15pm — Max Gowan
3:15pm — Quasi
4:45pm — American Football
6:30pm — Sunny Day Real Estate
8:30pm — Dinosaur Jr.

City Plaza

1:45pm — Chessa Rich
3:00pm — Florry
4:15pm — Anjimile
4:45pm — ESG
7:30pm — Soccer Mommy
9:30pm — Japanese Breakfast

You can see the full schedule below.

