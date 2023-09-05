Here Are The Hopscotch Festival Set Times For 2023

Raleigh, North Carolina’s annual three-day Hopscotch Music Festival returns this week with acts like King Krule, Pavement, Margo Price, Denzel Curry, Dinosaur Jr., and Japanese Breakfast playing on the main outdoor stages and shows Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at seven other venues around the downtown area. You can find the set times for the main stages below.

The lineup runs the gamut from folk and rock to EDM and hip-hop (and everything in between), kicking off Thursday at 3:30 pm. The two main stages are located at City Plaza and Moore Square, one of Raleigh’s two surviving original parks. Meanwhile, shows at Kings, Lincoln Theater, Nash Hall, Neptunes, The Pour House (best bar name ever), Slims, Transfer Co., and Wicked Witch begin at either 9 or 9:30 pm each night so festival-goers can keep the party going after enjoying the main stage acts.