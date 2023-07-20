Denzel Curry Gets Some ‘Blood On My Nikes’ In His Menacing New Video

Shapeshifting Florida rapper Denzel Curry may have gone to therapy on his last album, Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, but don’t get it twisted — he’s still more than willing to get grimy when the situation calls for it. Case in point: His new single “Blood On My Nikes,” which goes full Three 6 Mafia, right down to its horror movie beat and a bone-chilling Juicy J impression on the hook. These are compliments, by the way; I wouldn’t mind turning up to this one steamy night (but my 38-year-old knees disagree).

“Blood On My Nikes” is Denzel’s first new solo single since Melt My Eyez, but the multi-talented Florida rap pioneer hasn’t been idle since then. Last June, he made his debut on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, and this year, he contributed to new singles from Armani White and Midwxst while gearing up to release the sequel to his 2020 EP 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT. The project saw Denzel get back to his hardcore Raider Klan roots, with street gothic imagery and themes reminiscent of early ’90s horrorcore and shock rap (think Bone Thugs N Harmony or yes, Three 6 Mafia). If the follow-up reflects that, the future for Denzel Curry looks dark — in the best way.

Watch Denzel Curry’s “Blood On My Nikes” video above.