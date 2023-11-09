We here at Uproxx have had our eyes (and ears) on Hovvdy since 2018 — and increasingly so with the releases of the Austin, Texas-based duo’s 2021 True Love album and 2022 Billboard For My Feelings EP. This morning, November 9, Hovvdy offered “Jean,” a chipper yet lovesick single that represents their first music since Billboard For My Feelings.

“‘Jean’ is a song about doing well for those you love,” Hovvdy’s Will Taylor said in a statement. “It’s tangled in self doubt and uncertainty yet meant to embrace both the joy and the complications of life.”

Taylor and Charlie Martin produced “Jean” alongside Andrew Sarlo and Ben Littlejohn. The single comes as Hovvdy is preparing to stage headlining tour dates in December before supporting Cold War Kids in February 2024.

Watch the “Jean” lyric video above, and check out all of Hovvdy’s upcoming tour dates below.

12/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid +

12/12 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall +

12/14 — Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room +

12/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records +

1/31/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore *

2/01/2024 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

2/02/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue *

2/03/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

2/05/2024 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

2/06/2024 — Bozeman, MT @ The Elm *

2/08/2024 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *

2/09/2024 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater *

2/10/2024 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater *

2/13/2024 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

2/15/2024 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues *

2/16/2024 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues *

2/17/2024 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs *

+ duo tour

* supporting Cold War Kids