Hovvdy’s Wistful ‘True Love’ Video Heralds Their Folksy Fourth Album

Since the release of their last album Heavy Lifter, a lot has changed in the lives of Hovvdy‘s two members. Both musicians recently got married, and one has since become a father. Now returning to make sense of the changes, Hovvdy announce their fourth studio album, True Love.

Alongside the album announcement, Hovvdy debut a video to the LP’s title track. Directed by Adam Alonzo and Zach Taylor, the “True Love” visual mirrors the song’s wistful nature. It shows the two musicians reliving some of their fond memories. They go fishing, ride some ATVs, play in a parachute tent, and toss around a baseball.

In a statement about the album’s title track, Hovvdy’s Charlie Martin said writing the song was particularly cathartic:

“For each Hovvdy record there’s always been a song that kinda shocks my system, kinda jolts me into a brand new and inspired place. This was definitely that song for me. I remember writing it and feeling a rush of excitement — crying a lot honestly. it feels so good to express love and appreciation when you really fucking mean it. but it’s hard to feel worthy of love, of something so rare, and all we can do is try to measure up — that’s what that last part is all about.”

Watch Hovvdy’s “True Love” video above and see their True Love album art and tracklist below.

1. “Sometimes”

2. “True Love”

3. “Lake June”

4. “GSM”

5. “Around Again”

6. “Hope”

7. “Joy”

8. “One Bottle”

9. “Blindsided”

10. “Hue”

11. “Junior Day League”

12. “I Never Wanna Make You Sad”

True Love is out 10/1 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.