How Long Is Noah Kahan’s ‘We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour’ Concert?

Fans of Noah Kahan can look forward to a stacked show. The country/alt-pop star is currently on his We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour, which comes after the past year proved to be a breakthrough for him. Kahan carved his way into the mainstream landscape with hits like “Dial Drunk,” “Paul Revere,” and “Stick Season,” the title track to his third studio album.

Fans of Kahan — whether they be longtime fans, or just discovered him last year — are all in for a treat with the We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour.