Noah Kahan has given a fan-favorite an international upgrade. Tonight (January 19), Kahan has shared a new version of “Homesick” featuring UK artist Sam Fender, capturing the feeling of homesickness around the world.

The original version of the song was inspired by Kahan’s feelings toward his Strafford, Vermont hometown, and how he misses home while he’s out chasing his dreams. The updated version’s second verse features Fender waxing poetic over his hometown, Newcastle.

Fender recorded his verse in Newcastle after meeting Kahan on tour last year. While the two artists come from different places, they bonded over their tumultuous relationship with touring, and the emotions that come with being away from home for too long.

“Noah actually came to my hometown of Newcastle when he was on tour, so we met up and I showed him around,” said Fender in a statement. “I found it canny funny and flattering as he said in his east coast American accent, ‘I wanna see where these songs came from man’, so we hit the Lowlights Tavern for a swift Guinness and walked in the bitter cold of the sea-front. Chatting with him about things in both of our pasts made me realize how universal ‘Homesick’ is. We’ve all been that kid.”

You can listen to the new version of “Homesick” above.