The Hackney Diamonds tour kicked off on Sunday night, April 28, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Stones will make a pit stop at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Thursday, May 2, and then resume their headlining dates in stadiums across the country until July 17. See all of The Rolling Stones’ upcoming tour dates here .

How Long Is The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds Tour Concert?

According to fans’ logs on setlist.fm, The Rolling Stones performed for two hours from 9:15 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. local time in Houston, Texas on April 28.

Here Is The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds Tour Setlist

Again, the below setlist is as per setlist.fm.

1. “Start Me Up”

2. “Get Off Of My Cloud”

3. “Rocks Off”

4. “Out Of Time”

5. “Angry”

6. “Beast Of Burden” (fan-voted song)

7. “Mess It Up” (live debut)

8. “Tumbling Dice”

9. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

10. “Little T&A” (first time since 2016; Keith Richards on vocals)

11. “Sympathy For The Devil”

12. “Gimme Shelter”

13. “Honky Tonk Women”

14. “Miss You”

15. “Paint It Black”

16. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

Encore

17. “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven”

18. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”