How Much Are Tickets For The 2024 Hangout Festival?

Here’s what to expect when it comes to the ticket costs.

Today (January 10), Hangout Festival announced the 2024 lineup , with a bunch of stacked artists set to play in Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 17 through May 19. The headliners include Zach Bryan , Lana Del Rey, and Odesza. Additional artists include The Chainsmokers, Cage The Elephant, Reneé Rapp, Dominic Fike, Jessie Murph, and many more.

How Much Are Tickets For The Hangout 2024 Festival?

Right now, the standard 3-day General Admission ticket to Hangout Festival starts at $299 before fees. Yet, this price will increase for all the ticket tiers, depending on which wave you purchase a ticket during. So, eventually, the GA pass will peak at $359 with fees.

The next step up is GA+ which is $519, but will peak at $579. This includes access to the GA+ Grove with private air-conditioned restrooms and a bar.

VIP passes will run between $1,299 and $1,499 before fees, as there are only two price waves, according to Hangout’s website. This includes a VIP Grove, access to side stage pools, and premium views up front at all of the main stages.

Super VIP tickets are between $2,299 and $2,499, providing access to an exclusive up-stage viewing area, WiFi, golf cart shuttles between the stages, and more exclusive perks.

Finally, there are options to include passes to a shuttle bus that will take you to the festival.

For more information about tickets to Hangout 2024, visit their official website.

