When Do Hangout Festival 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

For those looking to head down to the beach to catch their favorite artists, here’s what to know about the ticket sale.

Hangout Festival unveiled its 2024 lineup today, with Zach Bryan , Lana Del Rey , and Odesza set to headline. The fest will take place in Gulf Shores, Alabama from May 17 to 19.

When Do Hangout 2024 Festival Tickets Go On Sale?

Right now, Hangout Festival is allowing interested attendees to register on their website for presale access to tickets. They will then hand out a code, with the presale taking place this Friday, January 12 at 12 a.m. ET.

The site also notes that tickets can be secured with “as little as 20% down” and they offer a number of payment plans.

As for what to expect about specific prices for the Hangout Festival tickets, there are a few different tiered options. Right now, a 3-day General Admission pass is $299 with fees, but will increase to $359 as a max — with different time waves increasing the cost. A GA+ pass starts at $519, and provides access to air-conditioned restrooms and a private bar.

The VIP pass starts at $1,299. It includes access to the VIP Grove with complimentary drinks, side stage pool access, and more exclusive perks.

Finally, the Super VIP ticket starts at $2,299 currently. It includes access to a private VIP deck, as well as up-close viewing areas at the stages and WiFi access, and more.

For more information, visit Hangout Festival’s website.

